Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 654,677 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of analysts have commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

