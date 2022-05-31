FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $330.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.55.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $318.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 57.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.