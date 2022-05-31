FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $330.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $318.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 57.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

