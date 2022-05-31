Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 4,371 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 611.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

