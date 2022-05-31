Financial Contrast: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Freeline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.52, indicating a potential upside of 740.00%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Freeline Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($0.92) -0.33 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($3.58) -0.21

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.48% -91.79% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -91.56% -74.56%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

