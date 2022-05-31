Financial Contrast: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) vs. Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 3.48 -$576.07 million $4.17 2.27

Atlas Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Group and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.80%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

