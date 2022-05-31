FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.33 Million

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. FirmaChain has a market cap of $35.14 million and $4.33 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $815.61 or 0.02540969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00526404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008087 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 629,934,962 coins and its circulating supply is 457,195,378 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

