First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First High-School Education Group by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First High-School Education Group by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 61,470 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First High-School Education Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,695. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

