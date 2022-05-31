First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) vs. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Financial Survey

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

69.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 14.78% 8.40% 0.86% Old Second Bancorp 12.26% 11.41% 0.97%

Dividends

First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Old Second Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Interstate BancSystem and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 0 0 3 0 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Volatility and Risk

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Old Second Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $656.00 million 6.35 $192.10 million $1.92 19.83 Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 4.61 $20.04 million $0.60 24.98

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. First Interstate BancSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Old Second Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and other operational services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 147 banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 63 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.