First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,609,000 after acquiring an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 439,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 371,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

