First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,687,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 609,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 528,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 152,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 146,102 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,157. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

