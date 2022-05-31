First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FEUZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. 618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
