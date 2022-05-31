First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Up 2.1%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $110.23. Approximately 2,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 61,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.99.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,397,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

