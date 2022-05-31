First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of QQXT stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

