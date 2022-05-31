First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.86

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 5482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

