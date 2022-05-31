Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $152.00 at Tigress Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.28.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 282.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 39.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.