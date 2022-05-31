FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is Incline Global Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Incline Global Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 8.2% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned 0.21% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $38,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $248.48. 1,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,318. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

