FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,537. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 33,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,714,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

