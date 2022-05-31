Fort Baker Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) by 417.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,752 shares during the period. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV makes up 1.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 1.87% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,311. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

