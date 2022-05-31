Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $3.66 Million in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 377,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,809. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

