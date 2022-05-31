Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $6.50 Million in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. OPY Acquisition Corp. I comprises about 1.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.86 on Tuesday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.