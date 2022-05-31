Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 48.8% in May

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOJCY. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Danske raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

