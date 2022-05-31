Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $79.91. 621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,409. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

