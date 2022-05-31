Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. 640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

