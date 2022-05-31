Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 35,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,799. The company has a quick ratio of 131.32, a current ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

