Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.37% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 86,105 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 303,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

