Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,321,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 407,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRO opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

