Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 421,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 663.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4,651.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.379 dividend. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EC. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.