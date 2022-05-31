Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.56. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

