Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $156.53 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.