Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

NYSE BKR opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

