Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,458 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.92.

Shares of DG stock opened at $228.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $221.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

