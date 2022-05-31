Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,176,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,736,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

