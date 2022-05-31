Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the April 30th total of 723,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($52.37) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.
Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,038. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
