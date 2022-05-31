Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the April 30th total of 723,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($52.37) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,038. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.