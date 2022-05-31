Frontier (FRONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.14 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Frontier has a market cap of $26.14 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,557.70 or 1.00025382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

