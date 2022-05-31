Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.11. Frontier Group shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 17,268 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

