Fundamenta Price Down 18.5% This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $76,886.08 and approximately $209.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.01983224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00530769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,474,681 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,565 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

