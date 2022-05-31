Furucombo (COMBO) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $461,829.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.01983224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00530769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,656,550 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

