Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.68 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $584,347.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00828060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00545407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

