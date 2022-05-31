GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of GPS opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. GAP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that GAP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

