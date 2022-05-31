GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Robert W. Baird

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

