Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Garmin worth $24,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $96.79 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.