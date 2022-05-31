GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GB Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,679. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

