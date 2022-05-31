GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GB Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,679. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
