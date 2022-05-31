Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 47.3% in May

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.8132 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.67.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

