Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

