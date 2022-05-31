Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC cut its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,767 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.10% of Genmab A/S worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.38.

Genmab A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.