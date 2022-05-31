Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 10,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,767. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 13.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Genpact by 70.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 715.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.