Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Gevo also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 6,185,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,429. The stock has a market cap of $847.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69. Gevo has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gevo by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,707,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 176,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gevo by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

