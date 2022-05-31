Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 670,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,959. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

