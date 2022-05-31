Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Up 6.3%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.69. 7,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 475,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

