Glazer Capital LLC Buys 800,811 Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 380.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,811 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 3.7% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 518,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

FRSG opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

